GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

IRDAI for reducing compliance burden of insurers with master circular on returns 

Published - June 14, 2024 09:50 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Insurance regulator IRDAI has issued a master circular on submission of returns for insurers, including foreign reinsurance branches (FRBs), on the 202 regulatory returns to be filed.

Superseding 10 circulars issued since 2014, the master circular lists the operational guidelines on the regulations issued post a comprehensive review of regulatory framework for the insurance sector.

As part of an exercise to move towards principle-based regulations, as many as 37 regulations pertaining to returns were consolidated by the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India into seven, and an additional two new regulations were also notified, all of them effective from April 1, 2024.

While the review was aimed at facilitating a favourable environment for ease of doing business and reducing compliance burden, the master circular is being issued to create a single reference for all returns and harmonise the timelines for filing. It aims to consolidate relevant instructions for filing of these returns, wherever applicable, into a unified framework, IRDAI said.

Sixty regulatory returns required to be filed under these regulations/operational guidelines had been collated in one place and issued as a Master Circular on Submission of Returns. The circular also has a collection of 142 returns, required to be filed with IRDAI in different periodicities – quarterly, half-yearly and annual.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.