IRDAI asks motor insurers to comply with SC order on PUC

Don’t renew motor cover without valid PUC: IRDAI
IRDAI has urged general insurers to comply with a Supreme Court direction under which motor insurance should not be renewed unless the vehicle has a valid pollution under control (PUC) certificate. The Central Pollution Control Board has raised concerns on the status of compliance of the direction in the National Capital Region, the insurance regulator said.
