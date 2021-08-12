IRCTC turns profit of ₹82.5 cr. in Q1

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) on Thursday posted a net profit of ₹82.5 crore for the first quarter ended June against a loss of ₹24.6 crore in the year-earlier period.

The company, in a communique to the stock exchanges, added that its board had recommended the proposal for sub-division of the company’s one equity share of face value of ₹10 each into five equity shares of face value of ₹2 each, subject to the approval of Ministry of Railways, shareholders and other approvals as may be required.

Following the announcement, IRCTC scrip touched an all-time high of ₹2,727.95 per share on the BSE. It ended the day with a gain of 4.60%, or ₹118.30 per share, to ₹2,689.85 per share.

Total revenue grew to ₹257.94 crore from ₹156.48 crore.

However, on a sequential basis, both net profit and revenue came lower compared with ₹103.78 crore and ₹358.25 crore, respectively, in January-March.