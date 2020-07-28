Business

IRCTC, SBI Card launch co-branded credit card

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) and SBI Card on Tuesday launched a co-branded contactless credit card, powered by RuPay platform.

The new card will offer benefits including up to 10% value back on 1st AC, 2nd AC, 3rd AC, Executive Chair Car & AC Chair Car bookings made at IRCTC website, online transaction fee waiver and fuel surcharge waiver. In addition, rewards points accumulated on the card will be redeemable against purchase of tickets on IRCTC website.

Speaking at the launch event, Railways Minister Piyush Goyal set a target of a 3 crore userbase for the card by December 25, adding that he will personally monitor its progress.

