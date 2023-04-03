IRB Infrastructure Trust lists on NSE

April 03, 2023 08:11 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST - MUMBAI

IRB Infrastructure Trust, a privately-placed InvIT sponsored by IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd. with investment from the GIC Affiliate, on Monday listed on the NSE.

At a meeting held on March 22, MMK Toll Road Pvt. Ltd, an investment manager to the trust, had approved the listing of the trust’s units on the NSE.

Virendra D. Mhaiskar, chairman, IRB Infrastructure Trust and chairman & MD of the sponsors IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd said, “The idea behind this was to have better disclosure norms and bring in more transparency.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“In the last 4 years the project portfolio of the trust has made stupendous progress and has achieved a size of almost ₹27,000 crore enterprise value with balance concession life of over 18 years,” he added.