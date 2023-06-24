ADVERTISEMENT

Ipca Labs’ formulations unit gets U.S. FDA observations

June 24, 2023 07:47 pm | Updated 07:47 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Drugmaker Ipca Laboratories’ formulations manufacturing facility in Pithampur, Madhya Pradesh, has been issued a Form 483 with eight observations by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration U.S. (FDA).

The U.S. FDA had inspected the facility from June 15-23. The Form 483, with the observations, was issued on conclusion of the inspection, the company said in a stock exchange filing on Friday.

The company said it would be submitting a comprehensive response on the observations to the U.S. FDA within the stipulated time and work closely with the agency to resolve them at the earliest. The U.S. FDA had earlier this month issued a Form 483 with 11 observations to the company’s active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) manufacturing facility in Ratlam, Madhya Pradesh, following an inspection.

