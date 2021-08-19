Business

IPA pitches for pharma in RoDTEP

The Indian Pharmaceutical Alliance (IPA) has said that the exclusion of pharma exports from the RoDTEP scheme will adversely impact the pharma sector’s competitiveness.

Secretary General Sudarshan Jain said in a release that the industry had presented the data, in support of inclusion, to the RoDTEP committee for consideration.

“The exclusion deprives pharmaceutical exporters of the level-playing field vis-a-vis global manufacturers,” he said.

“For sustaining export competitiveness, RoDTEP benefits should be extended to the pharmaceutical sector given the importance of the sector,” Mr. Jain added.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 19, 2021 10:42:43 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/ipa-pitches-for-pharma-in-rodtep/article36006386.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY