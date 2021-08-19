IPA pitches for pharma in RoDTEP

The Indian Pharmaceutical Alliance (IPA) has said that the exclusion of pharma exports from the RoDTEP scheme will adversely impact the pharma sector’s competitiveness.

Secretary General Sudarshan Jain said in a release that the industry had presented the data, in support of inclusion, to the RoDTEP committee for consideration.

“The exclusion deprives pharmaceutical exporters of the level-playing field vis-a-vis global manufacturers,” he said.

“For sustaining export competitiveness, RoDTEP benefits should be extended to the pharmaceutical sector given the importance of the sector,” Mr. Jain added.