IP Rings turns ₹4.09 cr. profit in Q4

Chennai

21 June 2021 23:37 IST

IP Rings Ltd. reported a standalone net profit of ₹4.09 crore for Q4 FY21 on account of a substantial rise in revenue. It had incurred a loss of ₹1.09 crore in Q4FY20. The first quarter was a complete washout and from second quarter onwards, IPRL posted a revenue of almost ₹25 crore each, said an official. Revenue from operations rose 69% to ₹76 crore. The board declared a dividend of ₹1.50 per share. FY22 looks promising with new orders from European and North American clients, said Ram Venkataramani, MD.

