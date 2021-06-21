Business

IP Rings turns ₹4.09 cr. profit in Q4

IP Rings Ltd. reported a standalone net profit of ₹4.09 crore for Q4 FY21 on account of a substantial rise in revenue. It had incurred a loss of ₹1.09 crore in Q4FY20. The first quarter was a complete washout and from second quarter onwards, IPRL posted a revenue of almost ₹25 crore each, said an official. Revenue from operations rose 69% to ₹76 crore. The board declared a dividend of ₹1.50 per share. FY22 looks promising with new orders from European and North American clients, said Ram Venkataramani, MD.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 21, 2021 11:39:55 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/ip-rings-turns-409-cr-profit-in-q4/article34896316.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY