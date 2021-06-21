IP Rings Ltd. reported a standalone net profit of ₹4.09 crore for Q4 FY21 on account of a substantial rise in revenue. It had incurred a loss of ₹1.09 crore in Q4FY20. The first quarter was a complete washout and from second quarter onwards, IPRL posted a revenue of almost ₹25 crore each, said an official. Revenue from operations rose 69% to ₹76 crore. The board declared a dividend of ₹1.50 per share. FY22 looks promising with new orders from European and North American clients, said Ram Venkataramani, MD.
IP Rings turns ₹4.09 cr. profit in Q4
Special Correspondent
Chennai,
June 21, 2021 23:37 IST
Special Correspondent
Chennai,
June 21, 2021 23:37 IST
