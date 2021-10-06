IOC to set up ₹3,200-cr. R&D unit: Ramakumar

CHENNAI

06 October 2021 22:46 IST

Headcount to double to 1,000

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOC) will set up a new research and development (R&D) centre entailing investments to the tune of ₹3,200 crore at Faridabad in Haryana, according to a top official.

“The centre will be ready by 2023. It will also have five centres of excellence,” said S.S.V. Ramakumar, Director, R&D and business development, IOC. With this, the total research and development headcount will double to 1,000. The centre would conduct research into various areas, including alternative and renewable energy, nanotechnology among others.

Mr. Ramkumar pointed out that Indian Oil’s flagship technology, INDMAX Technology, has been successfully licensed to first overseas client Naftna Industrija Srbije (NIS) at Panceo Refinery, Serbia thereby creating history by any PSU by becoming a refining-technology exporter. “Discussions are now on with six more refineries in the Asia-Pacific region for licensing of this technology,” he added.

Established in 1972, the Indian Oil R&D centre, has been playing a key role in developing cost effective, environmentally and socially responsible technology solutions. Mr. Ramakumar said that the R&D investments in the last ten years has resulted in a notional income of ₹5,000 crore for IOC.

He also elucidated on the upcoming plans that have been lined up. The company plans to convert 10% of its hydrogen consumption to green hydrogen. “The Mathura refinery will become green by 2024,” he said. Green hydrogen can be converted to ethanol, he pointed out. The oil firm is also planning to set up a pilot plant to make biofuel with ethanol that can be used in aircraft.

IOC has also funded 24 start-ups in two rounds of funding. It is closely mentoring start-ups and is hand-holding them till they achieve the proof of concept. Major areas of funding are artificial intelligence, robotics, societal relevance, pipeline surveillance and maintenance.

Mr. Ramakumar also said that the country’s first commercial hydrogen refuelling station will soon be commissioned at IOCs Gujarat refinery.