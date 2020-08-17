Business

IOC starts cashless payment drive

The Mumbai division of Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. has announced a drive to promote digital transactions at select retail outlets in Mumbai and adjoining districts. Ashish Gupta, DGM (Retail Sales), Mumbai Divisional Office, said, customers will get benefit of 2% incentive for every fill through this drive.

“The customers, after fuelling, will be requested to go for cashless mode of payment and enroll themselves in Xtra rewards program to earn loyalty points to grab 2% incentive for every fill,” the company said in a statement.

“This scheme will motivate the customers to go for cashless mode of payments thereby achieving our Government of India vision on the same,” Mr. Gupta said.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 17, 2020 10:55:47 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/ioc-starts-cashless-payment-drive/article32378640.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story