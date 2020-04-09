IOC plans to double LPG imports as demand rises

Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL) plans to double its LPG imports amidst rising demand for cooking gas in India arising in the course of the COVID-19 lockdown.

“The Corporation has tied up for additional imports of the product for April and May (to the tune of about 50% over normal imports) to ensure uninterrupted availability of bulk LPG for its bottling plants,” said IOC in a statement.

IndianOil had delivered more than 3.38 crore LPG cylinders to its customers in the last 15 days since the lockdown was implemented, that is, 26 lakh cylinders every single working day.

Extended hours

“IndianOil is taking steps to increase LPG production at its major refineries by optimising operations, improving LPG yield in LPG producing units. The Corporation’s LPG bottling plants, too, are working extended hours, operating night shifts and on public holidays/Sundays, to meet the growing demand. The transport infrastructure linking the plants to the distributors has also been optimised for quick turnaround of cylinders,” said the statement.

Despite lockdown/curfew/containment and various other restrictions on movement imposed by various State/District administrations, IndianOil’s LPG distributors and delivery boys are going the extra mile to ensure timely delivery of LPG cylinders to the doorsteps of customers in the safest possible way.

The Corporation has taken steps to cover its packed and bulk LPG truck drivers, LPG delivery boys, etc., at the frontline of its business under a medical insurance policy, which will also include any COVID-19 related ailments.

IndianOil has also advised its distributors to give priority refill deliveries to LPG customers under Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojanafor whom the Centre has extended three LPG refills free of cost during the months of April, May and June 2020.

“As part of this, the Corporation has already initiated the transfer of the RSP for the first LPG refill to the bank accounts linked by its PMUY customers for direct subsidy payments. Accordingly, a total amount of over ₹2,780 crore is being transferred to the bank accounts of about 3.7 crore PMUY customers, and the process is likely to be completed in the next two days,” the statement added.