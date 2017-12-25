IOC, BPCL are keen to acquire GAIL

Indian Oil Corp. (IOC) and Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd. (BPCL) are both keen to acquire gas utility GAIL India Ltd. to become fully integrated energy companies. IOC and BPCL have separately indicated to the petroleum ministry their interest in taking over GAIL, to help add natural gas transportation and the marketing business to their kitty, official sources said.

GAIL, however, feels a merger with oil and gas producer ONGC would be more appropriate. The Centre had earlier said it aimed to create integrated public sector oil majors that would “match the performance of international and domestic private sector” counterparts.