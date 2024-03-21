GIFT a SubscriptionGift
IOB rolls out two jewel loan products

March 21, 2024 07:45 pm | Updated 07:45 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Indian Overseas Bank has unveiled two jewel loan products – Gold Powered Card and Jewel Loan Suvidha. IOB Gold Powered Card offers loan ranging from ₹25,000 to ₹25 lakh. The card grants users the convenience of cash withdrawal at ATM and can be used for POS and e-commerce transactions, the public sector lender said in a statement.

The cash withdrawal limit per transaction is ₹20,000, with a daily limit of ₹1 lakh. For e-commerce and POS transactions, the per day and per transaction limit is ₹25 lakh. Interest will be charged solely on the amount utilised.

Jewel loan Suvidha has been crafted to cater to the unique needs of housing loan borrowers, not only from IOB but also from other banking institutions.

The scheme addresses critical financial requirements such as margin money, registration charges and unforeseen project escalation costs, within a 12-month time-frame from the date of incurring expenses. The loan amount ranges from ₹25,000 to ₹50 lakh, IOB said.

