Business

IOB revises lending rates

Public sector lender Indian Overseas Bank has revised the marginal cost of fund based lending rates (MCLR) with effect from May 10 until further review.

Rate of interest for overnight and one month MCLR remains unchanged at 7.80% and 7.95% respectively.

For three months, the rate will be 8.05% against 8.10%, six month 8.10% (8.15%), one year 8.15% (8.25%), two year 8.20% (8.30%) and three years 8.25% (8.35%), said the bank in a statement.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 6, 2020 10:47:27 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/iob-revises-lending-rates/article31520953.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY