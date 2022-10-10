IOB revises interest rates on short, medium-term deposits

ADVERTISEMENT

Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) has revised the interest rates on short-term deposits by 35 basis points and on medium-term deposits by 10 to 20 bps with effect from Monday.

The interest rates offered under term deposits opened for 7 days to 45 days will garner 3.6% against 3.25%. The interest rate for 444 days is 5.85% (5.65%) and for one year to less than three years is 5.7% (5.6%), the public sector lender said in a statement.

IOB has also increased the interest rate on NRE term deposits by 10 to 20 bps across all tenors ranging from 5.75% to 5.85%.