Business

IOB revises interest rates on short, medium-term deposits

Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) has revised the interest rates on short-term deposits by 35 basis points and on medium-term deposits by 10 to 20 bps with effect from Monday.

The interest rates offered under term deposits opened for 7 days to 45 days will garner 3.6% against 3.25%. The interest rate for 444 days is 5.85% (5.65%) and for one year to less than three years is 5.7% (5.6%), the public sector lender said in a statement.

IOB has also increased the interest rate on NRE term deposits by 10 to 20 bps across all tenors ranging from 5.75% to 5.85%.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 10, 2022 7:51:59 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/business/iob-revises-interest-rates-on-short-medium-term-deposits/article65992152.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY