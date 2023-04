April 10, 2023 08:43 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - CHENNAI

Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) has increased the interest rates on Rupees Retail Term Deposits up to 40 basis points with effect from April 10. IOB depositors will get interest rate up to 8% by opening term deposit for a period of 444 days, the public sector lender said in a statement.