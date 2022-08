IOB raises deposit rates

August 08, 2022 22:15 IST

IOB has raised interest rates on medium and long-term deposits by 10 basis points to 5.7% for tenors of 3 years and above, and 5.6% for 444 days. The new rates would be effective from August 10.

