GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

IOB Q3 standalone net rises 30% on interest income

January 24, 2024 08:20 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Indian Overseas Bank MD & CEO Ajay Kumar Srivastava feels that they will be able to post growth of 13-14% in FY25.

Indian Overseas Bank MD & CEO Ajay Kumar Srivastava feels that they will be able to post growth of 13-14% in FY25.

Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) reported standalone net profit for the December quarter rose 30% from the year earlier period to ₹723 crore due to rise in interest income and higher recovery from technically written-off accounts.

Total income of the bank grew by 24% to ₹7,437 crore. Interest income increased by 22% to ₹6,176 crore, while non-interest income stood at ₹1,262 crore against ₹950 crore. Net interest margin contracted to 3.12% from 3.27%, the public sector lender said in a statement.

The bank’s gross NPA ratio declined to 3.9% from 8.19%, while net NPA declined to 0.62% from 2.43%. The provision coverage ratio was at 96.85% (91.34%).

“In Q3, we had fresh slippages to the tune of ₹331 crore, whereas we could recover ₹1,126 crore, out of which cash recovery was at ₹327 crore. The important aspect was that we were able to recover above 60% of the total recovery from the technically written-off accounts,” MD and CEO Ajay Kumar Srivastava told the media.

According to him, the bank was able to contain the slippages to about ₹300 crore every quarter and the slippage ratio in Q3 stood at 0.17%.

“We will be able to maintain the net NPA ratio below 1% going forward. In Q3, it stood at 0.62%, and we will be able to further reduce it in the coming quarters,” he said.

In the current fiscal, IOB recovered ₹3,200 crore against its recovery target of ₹4,700 crore.

Total business increased to ₹4,94,209 crore from ₹4,32,530 crore, of which total deposits accounted for ₹2,78,046 crore. CASA deposits grew 43% to ₹1,20,915 crore.

Retail, agri and MSME (RAM) segment advances posted 14% growth, while corporate advances clocked a growth of 31%. For FY25, IOB is expecting a credit growth of 13-14%, he said.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.