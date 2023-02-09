IOB Q3 standalone net profit rises 22% to ₹555 cr.

February 09, 2023 08:04 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST - CHENNAI

Indian Overseas Bank’s (IOB) standalone net profit for the quarter ended December rose 22% to ₹555 crore due to increase in net interest income and improvement in asset quality.

“For FY23, we had set a target to recover ₹4,500 crore. In the nine-month period, we have recovered ₹3,200 crore,” said MD and CEO Ajay Kumar Srivastava.

While the bank had set for itself a similar recovery target for the next fiscal, it was also eyeing to recover an additional ₹1,000-1,500 crore from technically written-off accounts. The total recovery during the period was ₹460 crore against ₹412 crore, he said.

Net interest income rose to ₹5,056 crore from ₹4,198 crore and non-interest income contracted to ₹950 crore from ₹1,119 crore due to muted income from treasury operations. Net interest margin improved to 3.27% from 2.4%.

Gross non-performing assets (GNPAs) as a percentage of gross advances declined to 8.19% from 10.4%, while that of net NPAs dropped to 2.43% from 2.63%. Provision Coverage Ratio was healthy at 91.34% (92.33%), he said.

Total business rose to ₹4,32,530 crore against ₹3,95,434 crore, of which deposits were ₹2,57,480 crore and advances ₹1,75,050 crore.

The bank has evolved a policy of not taking fresh exposures in stressed sectors, below hurdle rated accounts and BB and below rated accounts. The lender has also exiled from accounts in the stressed sectors, wherever feasible, the MD said.

To a question, Mr. Srivastava said IOB had an exposure of ₹787 crore to Adani Group firms. “It is a standard account. There are no defaults with regular repayments. It amounts to 0.4% of our total advances,” he added.

Mr. Srivastava said IOB was planning to raise funds during the next fiscal, however, he added that it was too early to put a figure to it.