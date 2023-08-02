IOB Q1 net rises 28% to ₹500 crore on better asset quality, interest income

August 02, 2023 08:46 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - Chennai

Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) standalone net profit for the June quarter rose 28% from the year-earlier period to ₹500 crore on account of improvement in asset quality and higher net interest income.

Interest income rose 22% to ₹5,424 crore, net interest income increased by 38% to ₹2,323 crore. Net interest margin stood at 3.21% against 2.53%, said its MD & CEO Ajay Kumar Srivastava during the press meet.

Gross NPA decreased by 199 bps to 7.13% and net NPA reduced by 99 bps to 1.44%. Provision Coverage Ratio rose to 94.03 from 91.86%.

Slippages was ₹535 crore. Total recovery was ₹886 crore, of which ₹700 crore was cash. The bank has set a target to recover about ₹4,700 crore in FY24, he said.

Total business of the bank recorded 8% growth to ₹4.56 lakh crore, of which advances accounted for ₹1.91 lakh crore and deposits ₹2.64 lakh crore. Current account savings account (CASA) deposits rose to ₹1.17 lakh crore from ₹1.12 lakh crore.

“IOB had shown growth in CASA YoY and QoQ as we had revamped the entire structure and deliberately avoided bulk deposits,” he said. According to him, IOB added 50,000 new accounts with deposits of ₹600 crore in the current account alone.

The bank is trying to sell over 100 accounts to an Asset Reconstruction Company to recover bad debts of ₹14,000 crore, he added. Capital Adequacy Ratio stood at 16.56%.

