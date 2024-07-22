ADVERTISEMENT

IOB Q1 net profit rises 27% to ₹633 cr. on increase in interest income

Published - July 22, 2024 08:52 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Indian Overseas Bank Managing Director and CEO Ajay Kumar Srivastava says that the bank is confident of achieving credit growth of 13% during the current fiscal.

Indian Overseas Bank’s (IOB) standalone net profit for the June quarter rose 27% to ₹633 crore from the year-earlier period on improvement in asset quality, slippages and interest and non-interest income. Interest income rose to ₹6,535 crore from ₹5,424 crore, while net interest income increased by 5% to ₹2,441 crore.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Net interest margin contracted to 3.06% from 3.21% due to increase in cost of funds and borrowings. For the current fiscal, we will try to maintain it at 3.06%-3.10%,” MD & CEO Ajay Kumar Srivastava said in a press meet.

Slippages reduced by 48% to ₹277 crore. Total recovery was ₹582 crore. The bank has set a target to recover about ₹5,500 crore in FY25 against ₹4,700 crore recovered in FY24.

ADVERTISEMENT

“For Q1,we had kept a recovery target of ₹900 crore, but ended up recovering ₹582 crore as open auctions for some of the assets did not happen. However, we are hopeful of making good the shortfall in Q2,” he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Gross non-performing asset decreased by 424 bps to 2.89% and net NPA reduced by 93 bps to 0.51%.

IOB’s Capital Adequacy Ratio rose to 17.82% from 16.56%. Provision Coverage Ratio increased to 96.96 from 94.03%.

ADVERTISEMENT

Total business of the bank rose 16% to ₹5.29 lakh crore, of which advances accounted for ₹2.31 lakh crore and deposits ₹2.99 lakh crore. Current account savings account (CASA) deposits rose to ₹1.26 lakh crore from ₹1.17 lakh crore.

For FY25, the bank has set a credit growth target of 13% against 16% achieved in FY24. It is also planning to bring down the Retail Agriculture MSME (RAM) sector advances to 65% from the present 72% in the current fiscal.

On fund raising, he said the board had given its approval for raising ₹5,000 crore and was awaiting other regulatory approvals. “It could be QIP or FPO or both. The fund raise was necessitated to bring down the GOI holding from 97% to 75. In the current fiscal, it could come down by 10-12%,” he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US