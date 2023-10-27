IOB posts 25% growth in Q2 net profit to ₹625 crore

October 27, 2023 07:46 pm | Updated 07:46 pm IST - CHENNAI

Indian Overseas Bank’s (IOB) standalone net profit for the quarter ended September rose 25% to ₹625 crore from the year -earlier period due to increase in interest income and improvement in asset quality.

“Our growth is in line with the industry and in some parameters, we have grown more than the industry,” MD & CEO Ajay Kumar Srivastava said during an interaction with journalists. “Besides, income from the sale of priority sector lending certificates of ₹135 crore helped us to get higher net profit,” he added.

Interest income rose to ₹5,821 crore from ₹4,718 crore. Non-interest income declined to ₹1,114 crore from ₹1,135 crore. Net interest margin improved to 3.12% from 2.79%.

Gross non performing asset (GNPA) declined to 4.74% from 8.53%, while net NPA was 0.68% against 2.56%. Provision coverage ratio improved to 96.76% from 90.94%. Total recovery was ₹1,069 crore and 40% came from technically written off accounts, while fresh slippages was ₹321 crore (mostly from unsecured education loan).

“In the first two quarters, fresh slippages was ₹1,960 crore. For the full year, we are confident of recovering about ₹5,000 crore and are working aggressively towards it. We are hopeful of recovering amount from some 10-12 big accounts that are with NCLT,” he said.

Capital adequacy of the bank rose to 17% from 15.14%.

Total business increased to ₹4,82,006 crore from ₹4,34,441 crore, of which total deposits accounted for ₹2,73,093 crore (₹2,61,728 crore). Current account savings account increased to ₹1,19,206 crore from ₹1,11,924 crore.

Asserting that the industry faces some challenges regarding deposit growth, he said, “The deposit growth is not happening on the expected lines. It is for the entire industry. Credit demand is there. With the government spending on infrastructure and festive season, I hope that there will be some growth in deposits, but it will be below 10%.”