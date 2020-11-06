Business

IOB posts ₹148 cr. profit on lower provisions

Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) is back into black, reporting a standalone net profit of ₹148 crore for the second quarter on lower provisioning and high cash recovery.

The PSU lender had posted ₹2,254 crore in net loss in the year-earlier period.

“This is the third consecutive quarter we have made profit after incurring losses for 18 quarters,” said Partha Pratim Sengupta, MD & CEO.

“Currently, we have accumulated losses worth ₹17,000 crore. Our focus now is to make more profit and have a healthy balance sheet by March 2021.”

Mr. Sengupta said IOB had exceeded all key parameters required to come out of RBI’s Prompt Corrective Action framework. But, it was not in a hurry to approach the central bank as it wanted to see the assess the impact of COVID-19 till March 2021.

“The bank is on the right track. We are adopting a cautious approach and slowed down our credit growth. We might end the year with 5% growth over FY20. Though, we have enabling resolutions to raise capital, we are not going to do so till March 2021. Our idea is to present a healthy balance sheet,” he said.

Total income increased to ₹5,431 crore (₹5,024 crore). lnterest income rose to ₹4,363 crore (₹4,276 crore) and non-interest income to ₹1,068 crore (₹748 crore). Net interest margin roseincreased to 2.27% from 1.86%.

Provisions and contingencies contracted by ₹1,803 crore to ₹1,193 crore. Provision coverage ratio improved to 89.36% (75.85%).

Gross NPAs declined to 13.04% (₹17,660 crore) from 20% (₹28,674 crore). Net NPAs reduced to 4.30% (₹5,291 crore) from 9.85% (₹12,508 crore).

“We have made a marked improvement, despite not writing off any huge amount this quarter,” he said. “Only ₹35 crore was written off this quarter. We had set a tough cash-recovery target of ₹1,000 crore and achieved ₹750 crore. That has made our balance sheet very healthy. We might have a slippage of ₹238 crore on loans given prior to COVID-19,” he said.

Total deposits grew to ₹2,29,607 crore (₹2,22,258 crore), while there was a dip in gross advances by ₹7,881 crore to ₹1,35,469 crore. The bank had a capital adequacy ratio of 10.90%.

Mr. Sengupta said going forward, the bank aims to grow the retail, agriculture and MSME (RAM) sector to 80% from 75% and limit corporate exposure to 20%.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 6, 2020 9:39:56 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/iob-posts-148-cr-profit-on-lower-provisions/article33042923.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY