ADVERTISEMENT

IOB opens retail loan processing centres in multi cities

Published - October 14, 2024 10:23 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) announced the opening of Retail Loan Processing Centres (RLPC) in Chennai and in seven other locations in Indiato align with itscommitment to innovation and customer-centric banking.

The new RLPCs is designed to streamline the loan approval process, reduce turnaround time and provide faster and more efficient services to retail customers, the public sector lender said in a statement.

Simultaneously, IOB virtually launched RLPCs across Bengaluru, Coimbatore, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Lucknow, and Mumbai. Each centre is equipped with digital technologies and automation capabilities, ensuring swift loan approvals and quick disbursements. These facilities will play a pivotal role in enhancing financial accessibility and supporting the bank’s growth strategy in the retail segment, said MD & CEO Ajay Kumar Srivastava.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US