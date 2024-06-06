IOB opens exclusive branch for start-ups in Chennai

Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) said it has opened its maiden, exclusive start-up branch in Chennai aimed at providing bespoke financial services and robust support to budding entrepreneurs and emerging enterprises. MD & CEO Ajay Kumar Srivastava inaugurated the branch on Anna Salai.

The public sector lender said it plans to open five more branches in different locations across the country.

On Thursday, the bank unveiled an ‘IOB Start-up current account’, and a credit scheme ‘IOB Pragati’ for financing start-ups and on boarded 35 start-ups.

“Additionally, this branch will enhance our MSME portfolio, which is a vital focus area for the bank and the country,” Mr. Srivastava said.

