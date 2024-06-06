ADVERTISEMENT

IOB opens exclusive branch for start-ups in Chennai

Published - June 06, 2024 08:00 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Indian Overseas Bank MD & CEO Ajay Kumar Srivastava inaugurating the branch on Anna Salai

Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) said it has opened its maiden, exclusive start-up branch in Chennai aimed at providing bespoke financial services and robust support to budding entrepreneurs and emerging enterprises. MD & CEO Ajay Kumar Srivastava inaugurated the branch on Anna Salai.

ADVERTISEMENT

The public sector lender said it plans to open five more branches in different locations across the country.

On Thursday, the bank unveiled an ‘IOB Start-up current account’, and a credit scheme ‘IOB Pragati’ for financing start-ups and on boarded 35 start-ups.

“Additionally, this branch will enhance our MSME portfolio, which is a vital focus area for the bank and the country,” Mr. Srivastava said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US