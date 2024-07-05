ADVERTISEMENT

IOB offers upgradation facility on savings scheme variants

Published - July 05, 2024 08:22 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) announced that it was offering customers a facility to upgrade their existing savings account scheme to higher variants through the bank website.

The higher variants of savings account -- SB Max and SB HNI -- offer a host of enhanced facilities and features, which includes concessions and waiver of various charges, said the lender in a statement.

To initiate the upgradation process, customers can log in to the IOB website.

Besides, IOB introduced a new service that allows customers to access their loan account statements directly through the Digilocker app or web portal.

