IOB names Srinivasan Sridhar as non-executive chairman

February 23, 2024 07:49 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST - CHENNAI

Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) said the Government has appointed Srinivasan Sridhar as part-time non-official director as well as non-executive chairman of the public sector lender for a period of three years with effect from February 21.

Prior to this, Mr. Sridhar was on the board of Bank of Baroda as shareholder-1director from 2018 till his resignation on February 21, said the public sector lender in a regulatory filing.

Mr. Sridhar is a financial services expert with more than 30 years of experience gained internationally and in India. He was with the Citigroup for 28 years and had worked in six countries.

