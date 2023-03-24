IOB mobilises ₹₹1,000 crore via Tier II bonds

March 24, 2023 09:41 pm | Updated 09:41 pm IST - Chennai

Public sector lender Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) has mobilised ₹1,000 crore though Tier II bonds.

The bank came up with Basel III Compliant Tier II Series V Bonds issue with base size of ₹200 crore and green shoe option of ₹800 crore, the lender said in a filing.

The bidding was held on Thursday on the BSE Electronic Biding Platform. IOB received bids up to ₹1,025 crore against base issue size of ₹200 crore.

The issue was oversubscribed by five times the base issue size, the lender said.