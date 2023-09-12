IOB introduces online allotment of safe deposit locker facility

September 12, 2023 07:50 pm | Updated 07:50 pm IST - CHENNAI

Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) has announced an online allotment of safe deposit locker facility for its customers and non-customers.

The new facility can be accessed online just by logging into the bank’s portal (www.iob.in). The bank’s customers and non-customers can avail the locker facility without physically visiting a branch, the public sector lender said in a statement.

“This feature not only saves time for our valued customers, including both Gen Z and senior citizens, but also enhances accessibility and efficiency,” said MD & CEO Ajay Kumar Srivastava.

ADVERTISEMENT

New customers and non-account holders can create a login using their mobile numbers and email IDs to avail the locker facility. Customers are required to visit their preferred branch to submit their KYC details and provide the necessary supporting documents. The allotment letter will be sent to their email and SMS on their cell phones immediately.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.