HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

IOB introduces online allotment of safe deposit locker facility

September 12, 2023 07:50 pm | Updated 07:50 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) has announced an online allotment of safe deposit locker facility for its customers and non-customers.

The new facility can be accessed online just by logging into the bank’s portal (www.iob.in). The bank’s customers and non-customers can avail the locker facility without physically visiting a branch, the public sector lender said in a statement.

“This feature not only saves time for our valued customers, including both Gen Z and senior citizens, but also enhances accessibility and efficiency,” said MD & CEO Ajay Kumar Srivastava.

New customers and non-account holders can create a login using their mobile numbers and email IDs to avail the locker facility. Customers are required to visit their preferred branch to submit their KYC details and provide the necessary supporting documents. The allotment letter will be sent to their email and SMS on their cell phones immediately.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.