IOB, Indian Bank get new EDs

Chennai

10 March 2021 22:58 IST

Indian Overseas Bank (IOB), Indian Bank and other public sector banks are set to get new executive directors (EDs) with the elevation of chief general managers (CGM) and general managers (GMs).

Canara Bank CGM S. Srimathy has been elevated as IOB’s ED while Indian Bank GM lmran Amin Siddiqui has been apppointed as ED in the same bank. Indian Bank GM M. Karthikeyan will move to Bank of India.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) announced the list of 14 CGMs and GMs who were promoted as EDs of various public sector banks.

Accordingly, Punjab National Bank’s CGM Swarup Kumar Saha has been appointed in the same bank for a period of three years. Likewise Nitesh Ranjan of Union Bank of India in the same bank vice Birupaksha Mishra.

Debadatta Chand of PNB will move to Bank of Baroda (BoB) vice Murali Ramaswami, while K. Satyanarayana Raju of BoB will move to Canara Bank.

Monika Kalia of Union Bank of India will take over the new role in Bank of India, lshraq Ali Khan of Union Bank of India at UCO Bank and Rajeev Purl of Punjab National Bank at Central Bank of India.

Among the General Managers, Swarup Dasgupta of Bank of India has been promoted in the same bank and Vivek Wahi of Bank of India will move to Central Bank of India.

A.B. Vijaykumar of Bank of India will head Bank of Maharashtra vice Y. Nageswara Rao and Raghavendra Venkatasheshan Kollegal, Bank of India will move to Punjab and Sind Bank.

Welcoming the appointments, All India Bank Employees Association (AIBEA) general secretary C.H. Venkatachalam expressed disappointment that the vacancies of workman- director and officer-directors have not been filled up for six years even though the unions had given panel of names to the government. He expressed hope that these vacancies will be filled up at the earliest.