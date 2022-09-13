IOB hikes interest rates for domestic term deposits

Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) has introduced a special maturity period of 1,000 days for domestic/NRO retail term deposits at 6.50% interest rate for senior citizens.

For others, IOB will offer 6%. The minimum amount of deposit is ₹1 lakh, the public sector lender said in a statement.

For super senior citizens (aged 80 years and above) additional rate of 0.75% is being offered.

IOB also raised interest rates across all tenors of fixed deposits. As per the revised rates, term deposits maturing from 7 days to 3 years or more would earn interest rates ranging from 3.25% to 5.85%.