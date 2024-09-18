ADVERTISEMENT

Investors turned more bearish on oil last week than ever

Published - September 18, 2024 08:01 am IST - NEW YORK

Reuters

Negative sentiment caused short positions on Brent crude to overtake long positions for the first time. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Investors were more bearish than ever on crude oil last week, deepening a months-long selloff that pressured prices to multi-year lows amid growing concerns of weak demand in top consuming nations.

ADVERTISEMENT

Negative sentiment swept oil markets so strongly that short positions on Brent crude overtook long positions for the first time, data from the Intercontinental Exchange showed on Friday. Short positions—bets on lower prices—totaled 164,223 contracts, while long positions, or bets on higher prices, amounted to 151,543 contracts, the data showed.

“This historic speculative selling pressure prompted a more than $10/bbl collapse in crude prices between late-August and this past Tuesday,” Commodity Context analyst Rory Johnston wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT

Investors’ oil outlook has soured as demand growth for the commodity has failed to meet the lofty levels of recent years, pressured by turmoil in top importer China’s economy. Supplies have also overwhelmed markets this year, with U.S. oil producers pumping record amounts of oil.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Brent crude futures closed at $72.75 a barrel on Tuesday, down more than 20% since this year’s peak of more than $90 a barrel. Hedge funds were particularly bearish on diesel as prices approached their lowest levels in three years, TACenergy traders wrote on Monday.

Money managers increased short bets on U.S. ultra-low sulfur diesel futures by more than 12,000 contracts to 65,084 contracts in the week to Sept. 10, data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US