GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Investors turned more bearish on oil last week than ever

Published - September 18, 2024 08:01 am IST - NEW YORK

Reuters
Negative sentiment caused short positions on Brent crude to overtake long positions for the first time.

Negative sentiment caused short positions on Brent crude to overtake long positions for the first time. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Investors were more bearish than ever on crude oil last week, deepening a months-long selloff that pressured prices to multi-year lows amid growing concerns of weak demand in top consuming nations.

Negative sentiment swept oil markets so strongly that short positions on Brent crude overtook long positions for the first time, data from the Intercontinental Exchange showed on Friday. Short positions—bets on lower prices—totaled 164,223 contracts, while long positions, or bets on higher prices, amounted to 151,543 contracts, the data showed.

“This historic speculative selling pressure prompted a more than $10/bbl collapse in crude prices between late-August and this past Tuesday,” Commodity Context analyst Rory Johnston wrote.

Investors’ oil outlook has soured as demand growth for the commodity has failed to meet the lofty levels of recent years, pressured by turmoil in top importer China’s economy. Supplies have also overwhelmed markets this year, with U.S. oil producers pumping record amounts of oil.

Brent crude futures closed at $72.75 a barrel on Tuesday, down more than 20% since this year’s peak of more than $90 a barrel. Hedge funds were particularly bearish on diesel as prices approached their lowest levels in three years, TACenergy traders wrote on Monday.

Money managers increased short bets on U.S. ultra-low sulfur diesel futures by more than 12,000 contracts to 65,084 contracts in the week to Sept. 10, data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed.

Published - September 18, 2024 08:01 am IST

Related Topics

economy, business and finance

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.