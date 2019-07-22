‘Investors evince interest in DHFL stake’

Mortgage lender DHFL, which is facing a cash crunch and has decided to sell promoter stake, said investors are showing interest in picking up a stake in the company.
“The board took on record that the company has received non-binding indicative term sheets as part of the proposed corporate restructuring of the company and any proposals approved will constitute a part of the resolution plan,” DHFL informed the exchanges after its board meeting on Monday.
DHFL promoters are looking to divest half of their stake (about 39%) to raise about ₹5,000 crore.
The mortgage lender, which has a debt of ₹80,000 crore (of which 50% is in the form of bank loans), has been facing a cash crunch since October last year and defaulted on commercial paper repayment.
Banks are in talks with the company for a resolution plan involving longer repayment period as well as a change in management control.
