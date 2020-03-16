Investments in Yes Bank aimed at maintaining financial stability in system, not RoI: SBI chief

Mumbai

16 March 2020 11:55 IST

SBI has invested ₹6,050 crore in crisis-ridden Yes Bank

State Bank of India Chairman Rajnish Kumar on Monday said investments by banks in crippled Yes Bank are being made to maintain financial stability in the system, and not guided by the principle of return on investment (RoI).

“The decision of the State Bank of India (SBI) and all other banks coming together, it is not guided by the return on capital principles or investments. It is all guided by providing stability to the financial system,” Kumar told reporters at the listing ceremony of SBI Cards and Payment Services in Mumbai.

The scrip made a weak debut at bourses, plunging nearly 13%, against its issue price of ₹755.

ICICI Bank, Housing Development Finance Corp Ltd, Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bandhan Bank, Federal Bank and IDFC First have also joined the SBI-led consortium and invested in Yes Bank.