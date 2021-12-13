Investments in realty resilient, says Colliers

Investments in the Indian real estate sector have remained resilient despite the headwinds triggered by the pandemic, adversely impacting the economy and business climate.

Indian real estate has seen investments of $3.5 billion in the nine months ended September , almost 75% of the quantum seen in the corresponding period of 2020, said Colliers, professional services and investment management company.

However, the firm said favourable one-time bulk deals have been keeping the investment momentum strong in the last past few quarters. Interestingly, residential and industrial and warehousing sectors have emerged as major beneficiaries this year garnering a combined 36% of the investments, as per Colliers.

Ramesh Nair, CEO, India and MD, market development, Asia, Colliers said, “While the office will continue to remain a dominant sector, investments in residential and industrial and warehousing are likely to strengthen in 2022 aided by strong business fundamentals. Income visibility and stability, attractive valuations and identifying the dark horses will underline the investment ethos in 2022.”