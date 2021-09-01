Investment scene looks optimistic: SBI Research

‘70% of new projects from pvt. sector’

State Bank of India’s Economic Research Department said the investment scenario looked optimistic and the private sector has started investing, with 70% of the new investments coming from the private sector. This, it said, was despite the prevalent risk of the third wave of COVID-19 gripping India.

“With the almost flat new announcements of around ₹11 trillion reported in FY21 as compared to ₹10.8 trillion in FY20, FY22 looks optimistic with around ₹5.6 lakh crore investment announcements made so far...(April-Aug), as per Projects Today,” author of the report Soumya Kanti Ghosh, group chief economic adviser, SBI,said.

“What is pertinent to mention is that around 70% of this i.e. ₹3.84 lakh crore is coming from private sector and around 30% is from government,” he said.

A rebound in the announcement of new infrastructure projects by both the central and State government agencies has helped the infrastructure sector maintain steady growth observed since Q2FY21, he added.

As per the report, new project announcements scaled a new high in July 2021. In the month, 988 projects worth ₹1.45 lakh crore were announced. The last instance where the total number of new projects announced crossed the 900 mark was back in January 2019 when 926 announcements were seen.

Major sectors that reported fresh announcements include basic chemicals, iron & steel, plastic and plastic products, electronics, automobiles, non-conventional energy, roadways, real estate.

Tenders worth ₹2.97 lakh crore have been issued so far this fiscal, from sectors such as coal, hospitals, water sewage pipeline & distribution, roadways and railways, Mr. Ghosh said in the report.

On GDP, he said: “Though it is too early to anticipate the FY22 GDP growth, we still believe that this will be in single digits and in the range of 8.5-9.0%. Regarding RBI’s estimate of 9.5% for FY22 (based on 21.4% Q1 growth estimate), it now comes down to 9.3% (with 20.1% growth).”

He said since the U.S. Federal Reserve has already given its signal of starting tapering by year-end, the markets are prepared for it.

“A certain amount of capital flight is imminent from the emerging markets including India. However, RBI has accumulated enough foreign exchange reserves. Also, increased retail participation in the stock market will provide the necessary support,” he added.

Emphasising that the number of COVID-19 cases had again started rising in India and though the infection currently seemed concentrated with more than 60% cases coming from Kerala, he said the risk of a third wave still remained.