‘Investment in warehousing slides 44%’

New Delhi

06 May 2021 03:49 IST

Institutional investment in Indian warehousing fell 44% to $868 million in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the long-term outlook remains attractive on rising demand from e-commerce players, according to U.S.-based property consultant Vestian. In its report ‘Institutional Investment in Warehousing: Renewing Prospects’, Vestian said the warehousing sector had garnered institutional investment of $6.2 billion in the last five years (2016-2020).

“With the economic slowdown and COVID-19 crisis taking precedence, 2020 saw a substantial decline in warehousing investment, to the tune of 44%, over the previous year,” Vestian said in the report. Investments in the segment almost dried up, particularly during the first half of 2020, as investors turned cautious due to the pandemic, it added.

The warehousing sector attracted $868 million during the 2020 calendar year compared with $125 million in 2016, the data showed.

Advertising

Advertising