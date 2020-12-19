Invest India rates Odisha’s IPICOL among top performers

MUMBAI

IPICOL, the Government of Odisha’s investment promotion and facilitation agency has been categorised as “Top Performers” amongst 20 State Investment Promotion Agencies (IPAs) with an overall score of 98%, in a recently concluded State IPA ratings report, released by Invest India in collaboration with the World Bank Group.

This assessment was meant to measure the preparedness of the Indian State IPAs to attract and facilitate investment projects, IPICOL said in a statement.

The States have been classified into four categories: Top Performers, Aspiring Leaders, Promising Developers and Emerging Potential

As per the report, the Top performers are the IPAs that are most prepared for attracting and retaining investors and perform well across many or all the eight Pillars. They demonstrate multiple aspects of internationally recognised good practices

“We congratulate IPICOL for taking remarkable measures that have resulted in it becoming one of the leading investment promotion agencies in India. We commend the far-sightedness of the State IPA and its leadership for taking the steps to prove its relevance in this competitive landscape,” the report said.

IPICOL over the past few years has worked extensively to make the doing business environment in Odisha conducive and hassle-free by bringing in institutional, systemic and technological reforms.

This was reflected in the pillar-wise scores, in which it scored 100% in 7 pillars while scoring 80% in the remaining one.

The report also praised IPICOL’s vision for growth by mentioning that “The noteworthy initiative taken by the state to strategically decide its focus sectors and sub-sectors and curate its investment promotion & targeting approach accordingly will play a critical role in positioning Odisha as an attractive investment destination”.