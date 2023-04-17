ADVERTISEMENT

Invesco exits ZEEL, sells entire stake for ₹1,004 cr.

April 17, 2023 10:41 pm | Updated 10:41 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI

Invesco on Monday divested its entire stake – 5.11% – in Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. for ₹1,004 crore through an open market transaction.

Segantii India Mauritius, Morgan Stanley Asia Singapore Pte and Goldman Sachs Singapore Pte ODI were among the buyers of the shares.

U.S.-based investment firm Invesco, through its arm OFI Global China Fund LLC, offloaded the shares in Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. (ZEEL).

According to the bulk deal data available with the BSE, OFI Global China Fund sold more than 4.91 crore shares, amounting to 5.11% stake in the firm.

The shares were disposed at an average price of ₹204.50 apiece, taking the transaction value to ₹1,004.34 crore.

As of March quarter, OFI Global China Fund held more than 4.91 crore shares, equivalent to 5.11% stake in the Mumbai-based media and entertainment company.

Shares of Zee Entertainment closed 2.11% lower at ₹203.80 per piece on the BSE.

