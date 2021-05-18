Intra-circle roaming starts in cyclone-hit States: COAI

Telecom operators on Tuesday said intra-circle roaming has been initiated in the States impacted by Cyclone Tauktae, which will allow mobile phone subscribers to switch their service provider in case their native service provider has been affected.

“The Cellular Operators’ Association of India (COAI) and its members are working closely with the Department of Telecommunications, infrastructure providers and local State authorities to minimise the impact of Cyclone Tauktae on telecom networks,” COAI director general S.P. Kochhar said.

He added that all possible steps are being taken in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Goa and Diu, to ensure that the adverse impact of the cyclone is minimal and services are restored at the earliest.

“Intra-circle roaming has been initiated so that mobile phone users can easily switch between TSPs in case their native TSP is affected. Priority call routing is helping government officials to coordinate and execute restoration work,” he said.

All service providers and their OEM partners have deployed extra workforce on the ground to protect and restore telecom infrastructure. In the absence of grid supply, adequate diesel and battery backup at telecom sites is ensuring continuity of services, he added.