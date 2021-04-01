Interups Inc picks up 49% stake in Trujet

NEW DELHI

01 April 2021 23:11 IST

‘Hyderabad-based regional airline Trujet on Thursday announced 49% foreign direct investment from New York-based Interups Inc in a move that would aid in the expansion of its operations.

“The funds raised through 49% FDI in the company will be utilised to expand operations pan India and explore newer opportunities in the civil aviation sector, “ said K.V. Pradeep, group director, MEIL (Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Limited) and Palepu Lakshmi Prasad, chairman of Interups Inc., in a joint statement.

The funding would be decided at a later stage.

Trujet is a regional air carrier promoted by Turbo Megha Airways Pvt. Ltd. It has seven planes and serves almost 21 destinations across India, including those awarded to it under the government’s regional connectivity scheme.

The airline had been facing financial difficulties and five of its aircraft were grounded last year by lessors over non-payment of dues.