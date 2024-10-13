GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Internship scheme: Applications invited from youth

Published - October 13, 2024 12:05 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

The Centre on Saturday opened up the doors for aspiring youngsters to sign up for its ambitious internship scheme to provide real-world workplace experience to unemployable youth, with nearly 200 top companies offering almost 91,000 such opportunities as part of a pilot project. 

Officially called The Prime Minister’s Internship Scheme in Top Companies (Scheme) [TPISTPS], the government had launched a portal https://pminternship.mca.gov.in on October 3 for companies to make internship offers on October 3.

On Saturday, the Ministry of Corporate Affairs said candidates can register on the portal 5 p.m. onwards for the internships that are on offer across 24 sectors, using an Aadhaar-based system.

The portal, which also has tools to help candidates generate a bio-data based on their basic details, currently has internship opportunities in 737 of India’s 800 districts, for those in the 21-24 years age group. The window for youth to apply for an internship under the pilot project shall be open till October 25, and selected interns are likely to begin their year-long tenures with companies on December 2.

Along with their educational qualifications, candidates will have to share their residential pin codes, and their data will be matched with firms’ requirements and locations to generate a shortlist of candidates. Officials say the effort would be to offer candidates a stint in their own or neighbouring districts, and if that is not feasible, within their own State.

Published - October 13, 2024 12:05 am IST

