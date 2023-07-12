Internet Lifestyle Hub ties up with TagMango

July 12, 2023 10:07 pm | Updated 10:08 pm IST - MUMBAI

Internet Lifestyle Hub (ILH), which caters to content creators and equips them with strategies and tools to deal with the fast-evolving digital landscape, has announced a tie up with TagMango to help them monetise their digital products.

TagMango is a platform that connects creators with their audience, allowing them to monetise their content and build relationships.

“Our aim is to help our members achieve success by providing them with the right knowledge, tools, and community support, no matter where they are in their digital journey. Our members can leverage TagMango to offer exclusive content, personal interactions and group experiences,” said Siddharth Rajsekar, Founder, Internet Lifestyle Hub.

“This collaboration also opens avenues for our members to learn about best practices for engagement and monetisation from a wider network of successful creators,” he said.

“The tie-up between us and TagMango presents our members with an opportunity to expand their reach, connect with their followers and establish a steady income stream,” he added.

“Partnering with TagMango will ensure that they don’t struggle with the technicalities of creating content and focus on their core - their knowledge,” he further said.

Divyanshu Damani, CEO & Co-Founder, TagMango said, “we aim to build the most powerful platform for creators and coaches to monetise--creating freedom for millions in the process.”

Content creators include bloggers, podcasters, YouTubers, social media influencers, online educators who create and sell online courses, e-book authors, coaches and consultants who offer personalised guidance, mentorship, or professional consulting services.