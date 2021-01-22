Internet GMV in India to touch $250bn: Redseer

The year 2020 has been a landmark year for India’s consumer internet economy and the country’s GMV (gross merchandise value) grew to $65 billion in the year and that growth is now creating impact on the overall economy with almost 4.6% of total private consumption happening via the internet, said Anil Kumar, co-founder and CEO of RedSeer Consulting.
“We expect this to accelerate further in 2021, driven by massive growth in consumer adoption and satisfaction in 2020 across sectors with India Internet expected to cross triple digits GMV for the first time in 2021 and eventually become $250 billion scale and 10% of private consumption in 2025,’’ he said.
According to Mrigank Gutgutia, director at RedSeer, last year brought in a 40% growth in e-tailing, which resulted in a multi-fold increase in online penetration across categories. Fashion and electronics brands have been strong beneficiaries of the digital, where fashion subcategories like footwear and accessories have seen maximum digitisation.
“Most importantly, consumers have been shopping for product or service quality of online retailers rather than price. For instance; the eGrocery market grew 60% during calendar 2020 and is expected to grow 41-49% by CY25,’’ added Mr. Gutgutia.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath