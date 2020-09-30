Business

‘International roaming only on request’

To protect consumers from bill shocks, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India on Wednesday issued new regulations directing telecom service providers to ensure that international mobile roaming (IMR) service is inactive by default for all consumers.

These services should be activated only on the request of a consumer and once activated, it may be deactivated any time on the request of the consumer, the regulator said.

“Considering the fact that the tariffs for IMR service have been evolving in response to market dynamics and increasing prevalence of IMR Packs, as of now, there is no need for any direct intervention in the form of price regulation of IMR service,” TRAI pointed out.

