ADVERTISEMENT

International cotton meeting from Dec. 2-5

November 30, 2023 09:31 pm | Updated 09:31 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

 

The Ministry of Textiles will host the plenary meeting of the International Cotton Advisory Committee (ICAC) in Mumbai from December 2 to 5. The meeting is organised by the Office of Textile Commissioner in association with the Cotton Corporation of India, the Confederation of Indian Textile Industry, and the Cotton Association of India. 

Union Minister of Textiles, Commerce and Industry and Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Piyush Goyal will inaugurate the event in which more than 400 delegates from 35 countries will take part. The theme for the meeting is ‘Cotton Value Chain: Local Innovations for Global prosperity’.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US